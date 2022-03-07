Police search for 20-year-old following assault in Oneida Nation of the Thames

Send this page to someone via email

A 20-year-old from Chippewas of the Thames First Nation is facing assault charges after an altercation in Oneida on Saturday morning.

On Saturday at 7:11 a.m., the Oneida Nation of the Thames First Nation police service and paramedics, as well as Middlesex County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), responded to a call on Elijah Road, Oneida Nation of the Thames First Nation.

Police say a 49-year-old suffered an injury from an edged weapon and was transported to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury following an altercation.

The Middlesex OPP major crime unit was called in to assist with the investigation, and the accused has not been located.

As a result of the investigation, Jeremiah Doxtator, a 20-year-old of Chippewas of the Thames First Nation, has been charged by way of a warrant of arrest for the incident.

Doxtator is facing several charges related to assault with a weapon, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, and failing to comply with a probation order.

The investigation is continuing.

Police are asking have any information to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.