COVID-19: New Brunswick reporting 2 deaths, 100 people in hospital

New Brunswick is reporting two more COVID-19-related deaths on Monday, bringing the province’s toll to 311 during the pandemic.

The deaths involve someone in their 70s and someone in their 80s in Zone 2, the Saint John region.

As well, there are now 100 people in hospital with the virus, which is an increase of eight from the last update on Friday.

Of those 100 people, 46 were admitted for COVID-19 complications and 54 were admitted for another reason but tested positive in hospital.

Nine people are in ICU and four people are on a ventilator.

The province’s data dashboard shows hospitals are at 90 per cent capacity, while ICU capacity is at 69 per cent.

The dashboard also shows 191 Vitalité Health Network workers, 301 Horizon Health Networks workers and 88 Ambulance New Brunswick employees are currently in isolation.

New Brunswick is reporting 1,133 new lab-confirmed cases, and an estimated 4,061 active cases in the province.

The Department of Health also received 1,277 self-reported positive rapid test results, which the provinces notes “may not be accurate.”

The province recently removed its proof of vaccination policy on Feb. 28 for non-essential activities, and plans to lift all restrictions on March 14.