Health

COVID-19: New Brunswick reporting 2 deaths, 100 people in hospital

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted March 7, 2022 2:56 pm
Click to play video: 'Some parents worry as New Brunswick plans to drop COVID-19 rules for schools on March 14' Some parents worry as New Brunswick plans to drop COVID-19 rules for schools on March 14
New Brunswick is planning to drop all mandatory COVID-19 rules for the public school system on March 14. It comes as the virus continues to spread within the system, as more than 11,000 cases have been reported since the beginning of the school year. As Nathalie Sturgeon reports, the risk is too great for some parents.

New Brunswick is reporting two more COVID-19-related deaths on Monday, bringing the province’s toll to 311 during the pandemic.

The deaths involve someone in their 70s and someone in their 80s in Zone 2, the Saint John region.

As well, there are now 100 people in hospital with the virus, which is an increase of eight from the last update on Friday.

Of those 100 people, 46 were admitted for COVID-19 complications and 54 were admitted for another reason but tested positive in hospital.

Read more: Ottawa announces COVID-19 rules for return of cruise ships to Canadian ports

Nine people are in ICU and four people are on a ventilator.

The province’s data dashboard shows hospitals are at 90 per cent capacity, while ICU capacity is at 69 per cent.

The dashboard also shows 191 Vitalité Health Network workers, 301 Horizon Health Networks workers and 88 Ambulance New Brunswick employees are currently in isolation.

New Brunswick is reporting 1,133 new lab-confirmed cases, and an estimated 4,061 active cases in the province.

The Department of Health also received 1,277 self-reported positive rapid test results, which the provinces notes “may not be accurate.”

The province recently removed its proof of vaccination policy on Feb. 28 for non-essential activities, and plans to lift all restrictions on March 14.

Click to play video: 'New Brunswick universities to keep some COVID-19 rules as province lifts restrictions' New Brunswick universities to keep some COVID-19 rules as province lifts restrictions
