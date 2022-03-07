Menu

Canada

Worker taken to hospital after falling in hole at Edmonton job site

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted March 7, 2022 11:32 am
A worker was taken to hospital after falling down a pile hole at a construction site in Edmonton Monday, March 7, 2022. View image in full screen
A man was taken to hospital after falling down a pile hole at a central Edmonton construction site Monday morning.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services responded to a call from EMS at 7:39 a.m. for help at a construction site in the area of 122 Street and 106 Avenue.

EFRS said a worker fell about 20 to 25 feet down the hole.

The man was rescued around 8:10 a.m. with the help of firefighters and the EFRS technical rescue team.

The worker was assessed on scene by EMS and taken to hospital.

A spokesperson with Alberta Health Services said the man was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.

