World

Queen Elizabeth hosts Trudeau in 1st in-person meeting since COVID-19 diagnosis

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted March 7, 2022 9:32 am
Click to play video: 'Queen Elizabeth tests positive for COVID-19' Queen Elizabeth tests positive for COVID-19
WATCH: Queen Elizabeth tests positive for COVID-19 – Feb 20, 2022

Queen Elizabeth II held an audience with Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday in her first in-person engagement since recovering from COVID-19.

Elizabeth, who is also the Queen of Canada, met with Trudeau at Windsor Castle, where she has stayed since the outbreak of the pandemic. Trudeau was in the United Kingdom for talks on the Ukraine war with Prime Minister Boris Johnson and their Dutch counterpart, Mark Rutte.

The queen has a firm attachment to Canada, a nation she has visited more than 20 times.

Read more: Queen Elizabeth well enough to carry out virtual audiences after getting COVID

The pair have known each other for some time. Trudeau met the monarch several times as a child because his father, Pierre Elliott Trudeau, was one of Canada’s longest-serving prime ministers.

Pictures from the engagement show Trudeau warmly embracing Elizabeth’s hand in both of his. They both smile warmly.

The palace’s Feb. 20 announcement that Elizabeth had tested positive for COVID-19 prompted concern about the 95-year-old monarch.

Trudeau Queen View image in full screen
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II receives Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during an audience at Windsor Castle in England on March 7. Steve Parsons/Pool via AP

The palace has declined to offer day-to day commentary on the monarch’s health, citing her right to privacy. But palace officials have said that Elizabeth has been fully vaccinated including a booster shot.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
