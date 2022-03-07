Centennial neighbourhood house gutted by fire

Send this page to someone via email

A house in the Centennial neighbourhood was destroyed by fire Sunday night.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to reports of a fire in the 300 block of Elgin Avenue at 10:19 p.m.

Crews encountered heavy smoke and flames coming from the two-and-a-half-storey duplex.

Drivers and pedestrians are being asked to use caution in the area as water used to fight the fire has frozen and created slippery conditions.

Dangerous conditions forced firefighters out of the home, leaving them to fight the flames from the outside.

Additionally, crews are running into challenging conditions due to the area around the fire being covered in ice and slippery as well as the below-freezing temperatures.

Crews are being rotated to allow for breaks from the cold.

The city will be monitoring conditions and applying sand and de-icing agents to roadways and sidewalks as required to improve traction.

All occupants of the home safely evacuated and no injuries have been reported.

Crews remain on scene using an aerial ladder and hose streams to extinguish the fire.

The fire is still under investigation but the house is expected to be a total loss.