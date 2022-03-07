Menu

Crime

Stabbing on High Street in Peterborough sends 1 to hospital

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 7, 2022 9:21 am
Click to play video: 'Stabbing on High Street in Peterborough sends 1 to hospital' Stabbing on High Street in Peterborough sends 1 to hospital
One man was sent to hospital following a stabbing in Peterborough on Sunday night on High Street.

One person was taken to hospital and another was arrested following a reported stabbing in Peterborough on Sunday evening

Around 6:15 p.m., emergency crews responded to a stabbing at a home on High Street. Police learned a family dispute involved two men who had been in a verbal altercation which had turned physical.

Read more: Peterborough man arrested after admitting to stabbing, police say

Paramedics treated a man for several stab wounds before taking him to Peterborough Regional Health Centre for further treatment. Police say the victim was stabbed several times in the back before a third man was able to intervene.Peterborough police on Monday morning said the victim remains in hospital with serious injuries but is in stable condition.

The investigation led to the arrest of a 27-year-old man who was charged with aggravated assault.

The accused was held in custody and will appear in court on Monday, police said.

Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Peterborough: Tracking scams during Fraud Prevention Month' Global News Morning Peterborough: Tracking scams during Fraud Prevention Month
