Stabbing on High Street in Peterborough sends 1 to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

One person was taken to hospital and another was arrested following a reported stabbing in Peterborough on Sunday evening

Around 6:15 p.m., emergency crews responded to a stabbing at a home on High Street. Police learned a family dispute involved two men who had been in a verbal altercation which had turned physical.

Paramedics treated a man for several stab wounds before taking him to Peterborough Regional Health Centre for further treatment. Police say the victim was stabbed several times in the back before a third man was able to intervene.



Peterborough police on Monday morning said the victim remains in hospital with serious injuries but is in stable condition.

The investigation led to the arrest of a 27-year-old man who was charged with aggravated assault.

Story continues below advertisement

The accused was held in custody and will appear in court on Monday, police said.