Winnipeg tattoo artist offering ink in support of Ukraine

Tattoos are not often associated with humanitarian work, but after watching the war in Ukraine unfold, Winnipeg artist Heather Mellor decided she could use her skills to make a difference.

“I felt so helpless here, and I wanted to figure out a way to use my business for a great cause,” Mellor said.

To that end, Mellor drew up a variety of Ukrainian-themed designs, with all the proceeds from those pieces going to the Red Cross to support relief efforts in Ukraine.

She says the response has been “insane.”

“I don’t know what I expected. Ukrainians are always very passionate people and very proud of their heritage, so I expected a response, but not the 200-plus emails I got about my flash,” Mellor said.

“I grew up around Ukrainian heritage and I did Ukrainian dance for 12 years, so I just remember the embroidery and the beautiful florals and everything, so it was really easy for me to be inspired … it’s been so well received.”

View image in full screen A Winnipeg tattoo artist is offering a variety of Ukrainian-themed flash pieces with all the proceeds going to the Canadian Red Cross, which is matching donations. Submitted / Heather Mellor

View image in full screen A Winnipeg tattoo artist is offering a variety of Ukrainian-themed flash pieces with all the proceeds going to the Canadian Red Cross, which is matching donations. Submitted / Heather Mellor

So well received, in fact, Mellor says she’s been working over ten-hour days to accommodate all the requests, and has so far raised over $7,000, which will be matched by the federal government.

“The majority, if not all of the clients I’ve seen so far are Ukrainian, so lots have family there,” Mellor said.

“It’s heartbreaking to hear that people are receiving texts from family that are in bunkers right now. It’s really hard to wrap your head around, that something like this is actually happening in this day and age.”

On Sunday it was Emilie Derbowka’s turn to offer up a bit of cash, and her skin, for the cause.

“It was a moment of being very proud of who I am, and my culture, and where I come from,” said Derbowka.

“Even if I haven’t stepped foot in Ukraine myself, I still feel a very huge pull to what is going on.

“In my baba’s home there’s lots of Ukrainian traditional things, so a lot of picture frames, portraits, and pillows, and all kinds of designs … there’s lots of cross-stitching, so seeing that (tattoo) was also like, this is home. This is a picture from home on myself forever.”

View image in full screen Emilie Derboka received this tattoo Sunday, with the proceeds going to the Canadian Red Cross to help relief efforts in Ukraine. Submitted / Heather Mellor

The Canadian government is offering to match donations to the Red Cross until March 18, but Mellor’s work won’t end there.

“Obviously I want to get everyone in, but I can’t physically tattoo everyone, so that’s why I decided to release prints as well, as another way for those who can’t come in and get tattooed to be able to support,” Mellor said.

