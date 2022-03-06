Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Stranger pays $700 bill for Oliver, B.C. woman targeted by work email scam

By Taya Fast Global News
Posted March 6, 2022 6:56 pm
Tracey Brown of Oliver View image in full screen
Oliver resident, Tracey Brown, received an email from someone posing as her new boss. The email asked for hundreds of dollars’ worth of gift cards. Taya Fast / Global News

An Oliver, B.C. woman who fell victim to an online scam last month is now thanking the kindness of strangers.

Tracey Brown received an email from someone she thought was her boss while at work. In the email, the person asked Brown to pick up $700 worth of Amazon gift cards “to reward some hard-working employees.”

She purchased the gift cards and then was asked to scratch off the back and send pictures of the numbers. Following the incident, Brown contacted her visa company, Amazon and the RCMP but she was still out the $700.

Read more: Be wary of scams, says RCMP, especially at tax time

Click to play video: 'Oliver, B.C. woman targeted by work email scam now warning the public' Oliver, B.C. woman targeted by work email scam now warning the public
Oliver, B.C. woman targeted by work email scam now warning the public – Feb 21, 2022

She says Okanagan resident, Kirk Chamberlain and his wife Katie, reached out after seeing her story and offered to pay the bill.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“What happened to Tracy wasn’t right. My wife and I were just fortunate to be in a position to help,” said Chamberlain.

Brown said the offer brought her to tears.

“It truly restores your faith in humanity … This man and his family have taken a huge weight off my shoulders,” said Brown.

“I never would have thought this would have happened. The kindness of others is out there.”

Chamberlain said he hopes his generosity will inspire others to pay it forward as well.

Click to play video: 'Woman scammed out of $5,000, warning others' Woman scammed out of $5,000, warning others
Woman scammed out of $5,000, warning others – Feb 24, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
penticton tagFraud tagsouth okanagan tagoliver tagScam tagPay It Forward tagActs of Kindness tagEmail Scam tagOliver BC tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers