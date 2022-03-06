Quebec doctors are providing virtual training for Ukrainian health care workers

Send this page to someone via email

A group of Quebec doctors are offering training on life-saving procedures to Ukrainians contending with the Russian invasion.

McGill University in Montreal says the Steinberg Centre for Simulation and Interactive Learning is creating multimedia content to support urgent health-care needs in Ukraine.

1 2 View image in gallery mode Oleksandr Konovalov, an ambulance paramedic, center, pushes a stretcher with a woman injured by shelling in a residential area at a maternity hospital converted into a medical ward in Mariupol, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

A news release says trauma surgeon Dr. Dan Deckelbaum, who is the surgical and procedural skills director at McGill’s Steinberg Centre, recorded a series of video tutorials with co-workers after he was contacted by colleagues in Ukraine.

The school says the videos were filmed in a simulated operating room and translated from English to Ukrainian.

1 1 View image in gallery mode Medical workers operate on people injured by shelling in a residential area at a maternity hospital converted into a medical ward in Mariupol, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

The videos teach basic life support techniques and emergency life-saving procedures that can be performed by non-surgeons, including chest tube insertion and airway ventilatory management.

Dr. Gerald Fried, director of the Steinberg Centre, says the teams were able to deliver the training material in less than 24 hours.

–with files from Alessia Simona Maratta, Global News