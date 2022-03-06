SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec doctors are providing virtual training for Ukrainian health care workers

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 6, 2022 5:40 pm
Click to play video: 'Russia-Ukraine conflict: Mariupol medics treat patients, residents salvage food amid shelling' Russia-Ukraine conflict: Mariupol medics treat patients, residents salvage food amid shelling
WATCH: Russia-Ukraine conflict: Mariupol medics treat patients, residents salvage food amid shelling

A group of Quebec doctors are offering training on life-saving procedures to Ukrainians contending with the Russian invasion.

McGill University in Montreal says the Steinberg Centre for Simulation and Interactive Learning is creating multimedia content to support urgent health-care needs in Ukraine.

12
Oleksandr Konovalov, an ambulance paramedic, center, pushes a stretcher with a woman injured by shelling in a residential area at a maternity hospital converted into a medical ward in Mariupol, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Russian strikes on the key southern port city of Mariupol seriously wounded several people. View image in gallery mode
Oleksandr Konovalov, an ambulance paramedic, center, pushes a stretcher with a woman injured by shelling in a residential area at a maternity hospital converted into a medical ward in Mariupol, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Russian strikes on the key southern port city of Mariupol seriously wounded several people. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
22
Medical workers unsuccessfully try to save the life of Marina Yatsko's 18 month-old son Kirill, who was fatally wounded by shelling, at a hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine, Friday, March 4, 2022. View image in gallery mode
Medical workers unsuccessfully try to save the life of Marina Yatsko's 18 month-old son Kirill, who was fatally wounded by shelling, at a hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine, Friday, March 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

A news release says trauma surgeon Dr. Dan Deckelbaum, who is the surgical and procedural skills director at McGill’s Steinberg Centre, recorded a series of video tutorials with co-workers after he was contacted by colleagues in Ukraine.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: In 2-day spree, 61K users book Airbnb stays in Ukraine with no plans to go

Trending Stories

The school says the videos were filmed in a simulated operating room and translated from English to Ukrainian.

11
Medical workers operate on people injured by shelling in a residential area at a maternity hospital converted into a medical ward in Mariupol, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Russian strikes on the key southern port city of Mariupol seriously wounded several people. View image in gallery mode
Medical workers operate on people injured by shelling in a residential area at a maternity hospital converted into a medical ward in Mariupol, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Russian strikes on the key southern port city of Mariupol seriously wounded several people. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

The videos teach basic life support techniques and emergency life-saving procedures that can be performed by non-surgeons, including chest tube insertion and airway ventilatory management.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Explained: What is the history of Ukraine’s separatist regions?

Dr. Gerald Fried, director of the Steinberg Centre, says the teams were able to deliver the training material in less than 24 hours.

–with files from Alessia Simona Maratta, Global News

Click to play video: 'Russia-Ukraine conflict: Drone video shows destruction in town near Kyiv following airstrikes' Russia-Ukraine conflict: Drone video shows destruction in town near Kyiv following airstrikes
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Russia tagQuebec tagUkraine tagWar tagDoctors tagTraining tagConflict tagMcGill tagHealth Workers tagSteinberg Centre for Simulation and Interactive Learning tagtrauma surgeons tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers