Sports

Raptors sign guard Brooks to 10-day deal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 6, 2022 11:01 am

CLEVELAND – The Toronto Raptors signed guard Armoni Brooks to a 10-day contract ahead of Sunday night’s game at Cleveland.

The move comes after news that guard Malachi Flynn, who’s logged major minutes lately in place of injured starter Fred VanVleet, was questionable against the Cavaliers due to a strained left hamstring.

The Raptors released forward D.J. Wilson to make room for Brooks.

The six-foot-three Brooks averaged 6.2 points, 2.0 rebounds and 16.8 minutes in 41 games with Houston this season. He is shooting 34.7 per cent from the field and has scored in double figures 10 times, including a season-high 21 points Dec. 10 at Milwaukee.

The Rockets waived Brooks, a native of Waco, Texas and a University of Houston product at last month’s NBA trade deadline.

The injury-riddled Raptors have lost four of their last five games.

VanVleet (knee) was listed as questionable for Sunday while OG Anunoby is out with a fracture in his right ring finger.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 6, 2022.

