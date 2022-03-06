SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Ontario reports 684 in hospital with COVID-19, 247 in intensive care

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 6, 2022 10:53 am
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Ontario’s top doctor says risks are ‘decreasing day-by-day’ for March Break travel' COVID-19: Ontario’s top doctor says risks are ‘decreasing day-by-day’ for March Break travel
COVID-19: Ontario's top doctor says risks are 'decreasing day-by-day' for March Break travel (Feb. 24) – Feb 24, 2022

A total of 684 people were in an Ontario hospital with COVID-19 on Sunday, as the province continues efforts to control the spread of the virus.

The latest data released by the province on Sunday also said 247 people are currently receiving aid in an intensive care unit (ICU) with COVID-19.

Read more: Ontario reports 795 in hospital with COVID-19, 253 in intensive care

Both the number of people in hospital and those in ICU dropped on Sunday compared with numbers reported a day earlier.

On Saturday, Ontario reported 795 people were in hospital, and 253 were in intensive care.

However, in a tweet Sunday morning, Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott noted that not all hospitals report data on weekends.

A total of 1,787 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Sunday, yet experts caution this is likely an undercount due to the more stringent testing rules that have been implemented in the province.

Trending Stories

The data suggests that to date, 1,113,210 cases of the virus have been detected in the province.

Ontario also reported 17 more COVID-19 deaths on Sunday.

According to Elliott, so far 31,791,237 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Ontario.

“92.7 per cent of Ontarians 12+ have one dose and 90.6 per cent have two doses,” she wrote. “If you still need your first, second or booster dose, it’s not too late.”

— more to come…

 

