Ontario reports 684 in hospital with COVID-19, 247 in intensive care

A total of 684 people were in an Ontario hospital with COVID-19 on Sunday, as the province continues efforts to control the spread of the virus.

The latest data released by the province on Sunday also said 247 people are currently receiving aid in an intensive care unit (ICU) with COVID-19.

Both the number of people in hospital and those in ICU dropped on Sunday compared with numbers reported a day earlier.

On Saturday, Ontario reported 795 people were in hospital, and 253 were in intensive care.

However, in a tweet Sunday morning, Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott noted that not all hospitals report data on weekends.

684 people are hospitalized with #COVID19. Please note that not all hospitals report on weekends. There are 247 people in ICU with COVID-19. There are 1,787 new cases of COVID-19. Today’s numbers will be available at 10:30 a.m. at https://t.co/ypmgZbVRvn. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) March 6, 2022

A total of 1,787 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Sunday, yet experts caution this is likely an undercount due to the more stringent testing rules that have been implemented in the province.

The data suggests that to date, 1,113,210 cases of the virus have been detected in the province.

Ontario also reported 17 more COVID-19 deaths on Sunday.

According to Elliott, so far 31,791,237 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Ontario.

“92.7 per cent of Ontarians 12+ have one dose and 90.6 per cent have two doses,” she wrote. “If you still need your first, second or booster dose, it’s not too late.”

