World

Iowa tornado leaves six dead, four hurt, officials say

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted March 5, 2022 11:03 pm
Click to play video: 'More tornado disasters predicted in years ahead: Experts' More tornado disasters predicted in years ahead: Experts
As the world grapples with climate change and after the recent deadly tornadoes in the U.S., experts look at what’s in store for Canada as they predict more tornado events in the years ahead. Heather Yourex-West reports – Dec 19, 2021

Six people were killed Saturday when a tornado swept through central Iowa, damaging buildings and knocking down trees and power lines, authorities said.

Emergency management officials in Madison County said six people died and four were injured when the tornado touch down in the area southwest of Des Moines at about 4:30 p.m. Among those killed were children and adults.

Madison County Emergency Management Director Diogenes Ayala said 25 to 30 homes were badly damaged by the tornado.

Read more: Risks of climate change are ‘unavoidable’ and growing deadlier, says UN climate report

“This is the worst anyone has seen in a very long time,” he said.

Officials didn’t identify those killed but said they were not all in the same location.

Thunderstorms that spawned tornadoes moved through much of Iowa from the afternoon until Saturday night with storms also causing damage in the Des Moines suburb of Norwalk, areas just east of Des Moines and other areas of eastern Iowa.

Click to play video: 'Natural disasters translate into feed shortages for B.C. ranchers' Natural disasters translate into feed shortages for B.C. ranchers
Natural disasters translate into feed shortages for B.C. ranchers – Jan 31, 2022

Officials reported a number of homes were damaged, roads were blocked by downed lines and tree branches were shredded by the strong winds. Photos tweeted on social media showed downed trees, debris and damaged roofs and vehicles. At one point, power outages affected about 10,000 in the Des Moines area.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
