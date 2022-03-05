Menu

Entertainment

Northern Saskatchewan broadcaster calling HNIC games in Cree

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted March 5, 2022 9:40 pm
A northern Saskatchewan man from Canoe Lake is back to broadcasting the Hockey Night in Canada in Cree. View image in full screen
A northern Saskatchewan man from Canoe Lake is back to broadcasting the Hockey Night in Canada in Cree. Photo courtesy: Jason Chamakese / APTN

Clarence Iron from Canoe Lake, Sask. is broadcasting the NHL in Cree.

“People are excited (that) their Cree language is being promoted across Canada,” Iron said.

Read more: ‘It could open doors to future generations’: First ever NHL Cree broadcast

Sportsnet and the Aboriginal Peoples Television Network (APTN) have teamed up to deliver Hockey Night in Canada in Cree when the Vancouver Canucks plays against Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night. More games will follow.

Iron is usually a broadcaster at CFNK-FM in Pinehouse Lake, Sask. He will be joined by Jason Chamakese and Earl Wood during the broadcast.

Read more: NHL game to be broadcast in Plains Cree language later this month

Story continues below advertisement

Iron said it’s exciting that so many people are taking an interest in preserving the Cree language through initiatives such as Hockey Night in Canada in Cree. 

Trending Stories

“There’s a lot of Elders that are excited to hear a hockey game in our language,” he said. “People waiting across Canada waiting for this kind of hockey. It gets (us) motivated and excited, including myself.”

The next few NHL games where Iron, Chamakese and Wood will be broadcasting in Cree will take place on March 26, April 9 and April 23.

Click to play video: 'NHL game to be broadcast live in Cree from Winnipeg' NHL game to be broadcast live in Cree from Winnipeg
NHL game to be broadcast live in Cree from Winnipeg – Mar 24, 2019
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagNorthern Saskatchewan tagNHL Hockey tagHockey Night in Canada tagSportsnet tagCree Language tagAboriginal Peoples Television Network tagClarence Iron tagHockey Night in Canada in Cree tag

