Weather

Environment Canada warns of strong wind gusts in London, Ont. Sunday

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted March 5, 2022 2:49 pm
Thames-River-London-Ontario View image in full screen
File Photo of a London, Ont., riverside. Andrew Graham / Global News

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for London, Ont., and nearby areas, warning of strong wind gusts.

Meteorologists say wind gusts of 80 to 90 km/h and up to 100 km/h are possible Sunday morning and afternoon.

Read more: Environment Canada warns of winter weather, snow, freezing rain in northern Ontario

They say widespread power outages are possible.

Environment Canada is calling for a high of 18 C and a low of -1 C on Sunday in London.

Londoners can expect mainly cloudy skies with showers and risk of a thunderstorm.

