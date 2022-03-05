Environment Canada warns of strong wind gusts in London, Ont. Sunday

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for London, Ont., and nearby areas, warning of strong wind gusts.
Meteorologists say wind gusts of 80 to 90 km/h and up to 100 km/h are possible Sunday morning and afternoon.
They say widespread power outages are possible.
Environment Canada is calling for a high of 18 C and a low of -1 C on Sunday in London.
Londoners can expect mainly cloudy skies with showers and risk of a thunderstorm.
