Environment Canada warns of strong wind gusts in London, Ont. Sunday

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for London, Ont., and nearby areas, warning of strong wind gusts.

Meteorologists say wind gusts of 80 to 90 km/h and up to 100 km/h are possible Sunday morning and afternoon.

They say widespread power outages are possible.

Environment Canada is calling for a high of 18 C and a low of -1 C on Sunday in London.

Londoners can expect mainly cloudy skies with showers and risk of a thunderstorm.

