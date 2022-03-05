Some Shoppers Drug Marts to hold COVID vaccine clinics for kids 5-11 ahead of March break

Several Shoppers Drug Marts across Ontario will be hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics for children aged five to 11.
In a press release issued Saturday, Shoppers Drug Mart said its pharmacies are “doing everything they can to make access to vaccinations easier” as families prepare for the upcoming March break and as more public safety restrictions are eased.
The company said pharmacies at “select” locations will host COVID-19 vaccine clinics for children aged five to 11 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on March 5.
According to the release, first and second dose pediatric Pfizer vaccines will be available.
The walk-in clinics will be held at:
- 6579 Highway 7 in Markham
- 51 King Williams St. in Huntsville
- 567 Cundles Rd. E. in Barrie
- 980 Central Park Dr. in Brampton
- 2470 Hurontario St. in Mississauga
- 101-5602 Tenth Line West in Mississauga
- 1-745-100 City Centre Dr. in Mississauga
- 3874 Bathurst St. in North York
- 14729 Yonge St. in Aurora
- 149 Westmount Dr. North in Orillia
- 755 Danforth Ave. in Toronto
- 665 Stone Haven Ave. in Newmarket
- 9200 Dufferin St. in Vaughan
- A-1780 Markham Rd. in Scarborough
“With increased social gatherings and travel, it’s imperative that children are fully vaccinated to protect themselves and their loved ones from COVID-19,” Sarah Ahmad, senior vice president of Health and Wellness at Shoppers Drug Mart said.
“For the past two years, pharmacists have played an important role, supporting public health priorities in the fight against COVID. These clinics will make appointments more accessible and convenient for those who need them.”
