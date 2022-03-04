Calgary’s Bow Valley College unveils new facility focused on visual effects

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary’s film and television industry has been on the rise in recent years, and now those who develop video games are looking for similar growth.

On Friday, Bow Valley College unveiled its new Centre for Entertainment Arts (CEA), a facility focused on training the next generation of 3D animators and visual effects artists.

Tyler Weiss is the vice president of Strategic Initiatives with CEA and has worked on projects such as Game of Thrones.

He says the CEA will help address a talent gap in Alberta’s visual effects industry.

“I think it’s badly needed everywhere,” said Weiss. “With the growth of the industry, you’ll need some highly skilled workers in the next few years.”

Weiss adds that the merging of video game technology with film and television productions means there will be even more job opportunities in the near future.

“I think when we’re looking to grow the visual effects and post-production industry here with skilled workers again while making the industry stronger as it starts to merge with visual effects,” said Weiss.

According to the latest report from the Entertainment Software Association of Canada (ESAC), Alberta is lagging behind when it comes to investments from video game companies.

In 2021, ESAC estimates that Canadian video game companies invested $3.7 billion, up 17 per cent from 2019.

But of that, only four per cent ended up in Alberta, less than what was invested in Atlantic Canada.

Quebec (43 per cent) and British Colombia (27 per cent) were the industry leaders.

ESAC CEO Jayson Hilchie says Alberta has the ability to see growth in the industry, and while facilities like the CEA are welcome, more needs to be done.

“For us, the biggest challenge for the industry in Alberta is the lack of competitive incentives we see across the rest of Canada,” said Hilchie. “Alberta has all the opportunity to be a phenomenal video game destination.”

When asked if the province could be doing more to help the video game industry, Alberta’s minister of advanced education, Demetrios Nicolaides, said other plans are in the works.

“I think there’s more that can be done,” said Nicolaides. “Minister Schweitzer [of Jobs, Economy and Innovation] is looking very carefully, not just at the film and television side, but… also on the gaming side. A big part of that comes with talent.”

Bow Valley is looking to increase that talent pool by enrolling 100 students a year in the CEA, with plans to expand in the coming years.