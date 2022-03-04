SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Consumer

Change in airport mandates encouraging people to travel again

By Emily-May Simmonds Global News
Posted March 4, 2022 6:46 pm
A small change in travel for all who are looking to go on vacation in coming months
As restrictions across the province are slowly lifting, the Saskatoon airport is seeing a small update in travel restrictions. They're also seeing more summer flights being booked.

Travelling in the past two years has not been easy for anyone, but as COVID-19 restrictions begin to ease, people are eager to take off.

“I haven’t been on an actual trip for a long time, so I’m really excited, actually,” said McKenna Nameth, heading out of Canada.

“We’re at the point where we need a vacation, it’s been a hard time,” said Regan Campbell.

Read more: Travel bookings up as Albertans take advantage of loosening border measures

At the end of February, Canada dropped the PCR testing requirement for fully-vaccinated travellers entering the country. Travellers now require an antigen test, which is less expensive and gives quicker results.

However, flyers can still be randomly selected for PCR tests. But fully-vaccinated flyers won’t have to isolate while waiting for their results, but they will have to isolate if they get a positive result.

The government also lifted their travel advisory and Saskatchewan airports are already seeing an increase in customers.

“I would say certainly, on the domestic side, we’re seeing a lot more appetite for travel, we’ve actually seen more passengers coming through almost immediately,” said James Bogusz, Regina Airport CEO.

The one thing that is still keeping people away is if travellers do test positive, they need to quarantine for 10 days at their destination before returning back to Canada.

Read more: Kelowna airport receives $3.2M in federal funding

That’s keeping many looking forward to the summer.

“But anticipating and anecdotally we’ve been hearing that passenger traffic is expected to pick up quite a bit through the rest of spring and into summer, so we’re really looking forward to that,” said CJ Dushinski, Skyxe Saskatoon Airport Business Development and Service Quality vice-president.

This summer will see more flights open up as Air Canada and WestJet are adding more frequent stops to popular destinations, as well as the return of destinations in Edmonton, Winnipeg, and Montreal. The airports will now be offering cheaper flight options with Swoop Airlines and Flair Air.

“If you’re traveling with all these additional airlines serving similar routes, especially with the ultra low cost carriers in the market, I think we’re going to see a much more competitive environment,” said Bogusz.

That means airports may be getting a lot busier soon.

“I just heard of more people travelling, and I thought why not,” said Maxine Galger, waiting for her flight.

Airports are also recommending travellers use the ArriveCan app to make it easier to provide your information when leaving or entering Canada.

New rules spur more travel
New rules spur more travel
