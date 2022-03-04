SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

Grocery store in Verona, Ont., north of Kingston, bakes ‘scuffles’ to show support for Ukraine

By Mike Postovit Global News
Posted March 4, 2022 10:29 pm
Click to play video: 'Grocery store in Verona, Ontario baking “scuffles” in support of Ukraine' Grocery store in Verona, Ontario baking “scuffles” in support of Ukraine
WATCH: Verona, Ont., grocery store showing support for Ukraine by baking "scuffles".

Many people in the Kingston region continue to show support for war-torn Ukraine, including a store in Verona, Ont., where a fundraiser is underway.

Kim Perry, owner of Food Less Travelled, a grocery store in the town, is giving away a Ukrainian cookie to show support for the embattled Eastern European country and what its people are going through.

“This is called a Ukrainian ‘scuffle’ and it is essentially a crescent-shaped cookie rolled in cinnamon sugar,” Perry said.

Perry says food always brings back memories.

“The smell when it’s cooking, the taste when you’re eating it, that’s what we do here. We do a lot of cooking, a lot of traditional cooking and so I just thought maybe I would look up what type of food makes Ukrainians happy,” said Perry.

Story continues below advertisement

“This happened to be one of the products that would have been easy for bakers to make.”

Read more: The battle for Ukraine, at least one Kingstonian wants to head to the Eastern European country to help.

Barb McLaren is a supplier to the store and one of Perry’s long-time friends, and is doing her part to support Ukraine.

Trending Stories

“We need to be aware that this is a terrible thing that’s happening,” said McLaren. “I wore my Ukrainian blouse today and I thought I should be wearing it all just to remind people of what’s going on globally.

“We should be concerned and do what we can.”

The constant images of war coming from Ukraine are disturbing to watch and it should never have happened, McLaren said.

Perry and her employees are hoping a scuffle will serve as another reminder that people, even in small-town Ontario, stand with Ukraine.

Read more: Queen’s University students rally in support of Ukraine

A donation jar is located right next to the sweet treats at the store’s front cash.

“We put on our Facebook post that the money will be donated to the fund that was being organized for Queen’s University and St. Lawrence College students from abroad, from Ukraine and their families,” said Perry.

Story continues below advertisement

That fund is still in the process of being set up.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kingston tagUkraine tagCKWS TV tagglobal Kingston tagVerona tagScuffles tagBarb McLaren tagFood Less Travelled tagKim Perry tagUkrainian Support tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers