Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Bombardier, Canadian Tire suspend Russia-linked operations over Ukraine invasion

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 4, 2022 5:31 pm
Click to play video: 'Trudeau to meet with European allies to discuss further response to Russia-Ukraine conflict' Trudeau to meet with European allies to discuss further response to Russia-Ukraine conflict
WATCH: Trudeau to meet with European allies to discuss further response to Russia-Ukraine conflict

Bombardier Inc. and Canadian Tire Corp. have joined other Canadian companies in suspending their Russia-linked operations following the country’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

Bombardier says it is deeply saddened by the unfolding humanitarian crisis and has suspended all activities with Russian clients, including all forms of technical assistance.

Canadian Tire says it has paused its Helly Hansen operations in Russia, which includes 41 retail stores, online sales and product shipments with over 300 employees.

Trending Stories

Read more: CBC, CNN will suspend reporting in Russia as journalists at risk of jail

The company says its priority is protecting the safety and well-being of its employees, and that it will continue to pay them during the shutdown.

The commitments follow on Magna International Inc. announcing Thursday that it had idled its six automotive plants in Russia, while on Wednesday Kinross Gold Corp. said it was working to suspend operations at its mining projects in the country.

Story continues below advertisement

Canadian pension funds and investment firms have also announced they are divesting their holdings in Russian companies.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Russia tagUkraine tagBombardier tagCanadian Tire tagUkraine invasion tagRussia sanctions tagRussia Boycott tagBombardier Russia tagcanadian tire russia tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers