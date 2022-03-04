3 men charged after donations stolen from places of worship in Peel Region: police

Send this page to someone via email

Three men are facing numerous charges after a series of break-ins at places of worship in Peel Region, police say.

Peel Regional Police said that between November and March, there were a series of break and enters at places of worship involving different faiths in Brampton and Mississauga.

Police allege that once the suspects got into the buildings, they took cash from donation boxes and then fled the area.

On Thursday, three men were arrested and a total of 78 charges have now been laid.

“At this time, the investigation is still ongoing and there is no indication that these crimes are hate-motivated,” police said.

“However, all possible motives will continue to be considered as this investigation progresses. Members from our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Bureau and our Crime Prevention Services, have continued to provide proactive prevention support to reduce further break-ins and financial loss.”

Thirty-nine-year-old Jagdish Pandher, 31-year-old Gursharnjeet Dhindsa, and 42-year-old Parminder Gill, were each charged with 13 counts of disguise with intent and 13 counts of break, enter and commit an indictable offence.

They were scheduled to appear in court Friday for a bail hearing.

Police said they are still seeking a fourth suspect and are working to obtain an arrest warrant.

Officers are encouraging him to speak to a lawyer and turn himself in.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact investigators at 905-453–2121 ext. 2133 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

