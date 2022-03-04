N.S. reports 4 new deaths in its final daily COVID-19 report

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported four new deaths linked to COVID-19 on Friday in what the province says is its last daily case count report.

The deaths involved a man in his 50s, a man in his 70s and two men in their 80s.

“This is another difficult day for our province as we send condolences to four more families who have lost loved ones to COVID-19,” said Premier Tim Houston in a release.

The province also reported seven new hospital admissions for a total of 45 people currently hospitalized for COVID-19 complications. This includes 13 people receiving intensive care.

Hospitalizations include patients aged five to 91, with the median age at 61.

As stated in the release, the vaccination status of those in hospital is:

12 (26.7 per cent) people have had a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine

23 (51.1 per cent) are fully vaccinated (two doses)

1 (2.2 per cent) is partially vaccinated

9 (20 per cent) are unvaccinated

There are also an additional 275 people in hospital linked to the virus. This includes 117 people who tested positive upon arrival to hospital or no longer receive specialized care, and 158 people who contracted the virus after admission.

On Friday, the province reported 294 new PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19 after 1,632 tests were completed.

There are now an estimated 2,650 known active cases across Nova Scotia.

Nova Scotia is extending its COVID-19 state of emergency for another two weeks.

But the province announced on Friday that after two years, the state of emergency is set to end at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Mar. 20, 2022.

Friday was also the province’s last daily COVID-19 update. Starting next week, updates on case counts will be provided weekly, every Thursday.

Restrictions are being further eased next week, as Nova Scotia is set to move to Phase 2 of its reopening plan Monday.

Earlier on Friday, the province said even though gathering limits are increasing, residents should keep getting rapid tests to protect themselves and those who are at risk of serious disease.