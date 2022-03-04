Menu

Traffic

City of Regina declares snow route parking ban beginning Saturday morning

By Moises Canales-Lavigne Global News
Posted March 4, 2022 1:05 pm
Blue signs with a white snowflake identify where there is no parking during the 24-hour ban. View image in full screen
Blue signs with a white snowflake identify where there is no parking during the 24-hour ban. File / Global News

Parking bans on snow routes will be activated starting Saturday morning in Regina.

The City of Regina says no on-street parking will be permitted along snow routes for a 24-hour period, meaning vehicles will need to be moved off of these identified routes from 6 a.m. on Saturday to 6 a.m. Sunday.

“We are currently still in storm response mode and during that mode our crews focus on the high speed and volume roads,” said Tyler Bien, the city’s manager of roadways seasonal operations.

“We’re going to remain in snow response mode until the snow stops falling. We’re anticipating it to stop falling from mid to late day.”

The city states that the parking ban allows crews to clear snow off the roads from curb to curb in order to improve traffic flow.

Cleared roads will help make roads passable for emergency response vehicles, the city adds.

“We clear snow, we apply ice control. We do that to ensure all emergency routes have adequate access for emergency vehicles,” added Bien.

Snow routes are identified by blue signs with a white snowflake on the side of the street.

Residents are warned that vehicles which remain parked on a snow route during the parking ban will be ticketed.

A snowfall warning for Regina came into effect on Thursday with an anticipated 20 centimetres expected to fall by Friday evening.

Visit the City of Regina’s website to learn where snow routes are located.

