Prince Albert, Sask. police charge 4th person in Byron Bear’s death

A fourth person has been charged by Prince Albert, Sask., police in the death of Byron Bear.
Police said a 31-year-old man was arrested Thursday and charged with second-degree murder in Bear’s death.
The accused, who has not been named by police, is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.
Bear, 27, was reported missing by his family on Dec. 7, 2021.
Prince Albert police believe Bear was involved in a serious incident the previous day at a home in the 300 block of 9th Street East.
No victim was found, but police said evidence was found of a serious assault. They later said Bear was a victim of a homicide.
The remains of a man found in a rural area near Hague, Sask., on Feb. 10 were confirmed to be those of Bear.
Hague is approximately 95 kilometres southwest of Prince Albert.
Three other people have been charged with second-degree murder in Bear’s death.
Prince Albert police said their investigation into Bear’s homicide continues.
