Crime

Prince Albert, Sask. police charge 4th person in Byron Bear’s death

By David Giles Global News
Posted March 4, 2022 10:48 am
A 31-year-old man is the fourth person charged with second-degree murder in Byron Bear’s death in Prince Albert, Sask. View image in full screen
A 31-year-old man is the fourth person charged with second-degree murder in Byron Bear’s death in Prince Albert, Sask. Supplied / Prince Albert Police Service

A fourth person has been charged by Prince Albert, Sask., police in the death of Byron Bear.

Police said a 31-year-old man was arrested Thursday and charged with second-degree murder in Bear’s death.

The accused, who has not been named by police, is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Read more: 3rd person arrested in Byron Bear homicide investigation

Bear, 27, was reported missing by his family on Dec. 7, 2021.

Prince Albert police believe Bear was involved in a serious incident the previous day at a home in the 300 block of 9th Street East.

No victim was found, but police said evidence was found of a serious assault. They later said Bear was a victim of a homicide.

The remains of a man found in a rural area near Hague, Sask., on Feb. 10 were confirmed to be those of Bear.

Read more: Body of Prince Albert, Sask. homicide victim found near Hague

Hague is approximately 95 kilometres southwest of Prince Albert.

Three other people have been charged with second-degree murder in Bear’s death.

Prince Albert police said their investigation into Bear’s homicide continues.

