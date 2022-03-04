Prince Albert, Sask. police charge 4th person in Byron Bear’s death

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A fourth person has been charged by Prince Albert, Sask., police in the death of Byron Bear.

Police said a 31-year-old man was arrested Thursday and charged with second-degree murder in Bear’s death.

The accused, who has not been named by police, is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Read more: 3rd person arrested in Byron Bear homicide investigation

Bear, 27, was reported missing by his family on Dec. 7, 2021.

Prince Albert police believe Bear was involved in a serious incident the previous day at a home in the 300 block of 9th Street East.

No victim was found, but police said evidence was found of a serious assault. They later said Bear was a victim of a homicide.

Story continues below advertisement

The remains of a man found in a rural area near Hague, Sask., on Feb. 10 were confirmed to be those of Bear.

Hague is approximately 95 kilometres southwest of Prince Albert.

Three other people have been charged with second-degree murder in Bear’s death.

Prince Albert police said their investigation into Bear’s homicide continues.

1:37 Prince Albert Police Service released its 2021 year in review statistics, violent crime of most concern Prince Albert Police Service released its 2021 year in review statistics, violent crime of most concern – Jan 23, 2022