Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Montreal home sales down 12% since last February: Quebec real estate group

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 3, 2022 5:50 pm
Prices have "mostly trended sideways for the past year or two," BMO economist Robert Kavcic said. View image in full screen
The association says 4,399 homes in the market changed hands last month, a drop from 5,025 last February. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers says Montreal’s February sales were down by 12 per cent since last year, as the market grappled with a lack of listings.

The association says 4,399 homes in the market changed hands last month, a drop from 5,025 last February.

Read more: Montreal had weakest January home sales in 4 years: Quebec real estate association

It attributed the slowdown to February 2021 being a frenzied month and noted that last month’s sales were in line with average sales levels seen back in 2016.

The association says new listings sat at 5,899 last month, a four per cent decrease from 6,130 during the same month the year before.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Market conditions' Market conditions
Market conditions – Feb 17, 2022

The median price of a single family home soared by 20 per cent since last February to $550,000 last month, while condos were up by 16 per cent to $395,000.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Longueuil police officers come to aid of senior citizen as she’s evicted from home

The association’s director of market analysis, Charles Brant, says pressure on prices remains high, but he sees an easing coming after the Bank of Canada hiked the interest rate to 0.5 per cent this week.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Bank of Canada tagReal estate market tagMontreal real estate tagquebec real estate tagMontreal condo sales tagMontreal house sales tagCharles Brant tagFebruary 2022 real estate tagThe Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers