Video link
Headline link
Crime

Driver charged after alleged hit and run crash with scooter in Burlington

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 3, 2022 5:14 pm
Halton police are investigating a hit and run in Burlington that sent a scooter rider to hospital with serious injuries Mar. 2, 2022. View image in full screen
Halton police are investigating a hit and run in Burlington that sent a scooter rider to hospital with serious injuries Mar. 2, 2022. Files / Global News

Police have charged a driver connected with a hit and run collision in Burlington that sent a stand-up scooter rider to hospital with serious injuries Wednesday night.

Halton Regional Police (HRPS) say the incident happened just after 7 p.m. in a northbound lane on Brant Street, just north of Leighland Avenue and involved a blue Honda CRV.

It was originally believed the rider, transported to hospital, had non-life threatening injuries. It was later revealed that the person actually suffered critical injuries.

Officer 'dragged' during incident involving stolen pickup in Burlington

“During the investigation, the SUV believed to be involved in the collision returned to the area of the collision,” HRPS said in a release.

“The driver was identified as a 58-year-old Burlington man. He has been charged under the Provincial Offences Act.”

Investigators are appealing for witnesses, or anyone with dashboard cameras in the area at the time of the collision.

