Driver charged after alleged hit and run crash with scooter in Burlington

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police have charged a driver connected with a hit and run collision in Burlington that sent a stand-up scooter rider to hospital with serious injuries Wednesday night.

Halton Regional Police (HRPS) say the incident happened just after 7 p.m. in a northbound lane on Brant Street, just north of Leighland Avenue and involved a blue Honda CRV.

It was originally believed the rider, transported to hospital, had non-life threatening injuries. It was later revealed that the person actually suffered critical injuries.

“During the investigation, the SUV believed to be involved in the collision returned to the area of the collision,” HRPS said in a release.

“The driver was identified as a 58-year-old Burlington man. He has been charged under the Provincial Offences Act.”

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators are appealing for witnesses, or anyone with dashboard cameras in the area at the time of the collision.