Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Nova Scotia nursing students pleased with long-term care placements

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted March 3, 2022 5:41 pm
Click to play video: 'Nursing students pleased with experience in long-term care' Nursing students pleased with experience in long-term care
WATCH: Nursing students across the province are well into their placements in long-term care. What was initially a concern for some appears to have turned out to be a positive experience, lending a hand in a time of crisis. Amber Fryday explains.

Nursing students from Nova Scotia say they are pleased after being recruited to assist continuing care assistants (CCAs) amid staffing shortages in long-term care.

They are now well into their temporary work placements, though there was a rough start.

Students at Dalhousie University were informed on Jan. 27 they will work in long-term care instead of doing their scheduled clinical practicums due to a major nursing shortage. A letter said classes will be suspended starting on Feb. 7 for a two-week period “while we all do a two week clinical rotation in long-term care.”

At the time, the province said students wouldn’t be compensated for their work, though it announced a day later they would receive a $1,000 honorarium.

Dalhousie students were joined by student nurses, continuing care assistants and licensed practical nursing students and instructors from St. Francis Xavier University, Cape Breton University, Université Sainte-Anne and the Nova Scotia Community College.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Nova Scotia clarifies plan to have nursing students work in long-term care

Implementing the placements in less than a week after the idea was formed, and without consultation of the students, left many feeling frustrated and ill-prepared.

“I think it’s anger toward that fact that we weren’t involved in the process,” says Dalhousie nursing student Morgan Landry.

Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia nursing students start placements in long-term care to tackle staff shortages' Nova Scotia nursing students start placements in long-term care to tackle staff shortages
Nova Scotia nursing students start placements in long-term care to tackle staff shortages – Feb 7, 2022

Barbara Adams, Minister of Seniors and Long Term Care, admitted there was some oversight in the initial announcement.

Trending Stories

“We assumed that it was going to be rolled out in a way that the students would feel like they were involved with the way it would look,” Adams said.

“But unfortunately, we moved so quick that we missed a couple of steps.”

Story continues below advertisement

Some students had also expressed concern online about not getting the education they’d receive during practicum — a concern that disappeared for many soon after the placements began.

Several weeks into their placements, students say they are satisfied with the experience.

Read more: Nova Scotia to raise continuing care assistants’ wages by 23 per cent

One Cape Breton University nursing student says they still feel like they are furthering patient care and their education.

“I’ve already done dressings and we’re going to be looking at meds,” said Alexander McRae. “I’m doing research, it’s just a different way of learning than you would in an acute care setting.”

Gail Kaiser, administrator at Nakile Home for Special Care in Argyle, N.S., had six Dalhousie nursing students from the Yarmouth site join her team.

Kaiser said organization was stressful in the beginning but it has been refreshing.

“Someone who is young and open to learning is a real boost. There is hands-on help but there is also a little boost to the morale,” said Kaiser.

Seeing the shortage in long-term care first-hand, Morgan Landry says she worries what will happen when the nursing students return to class.

Story continues below advertisement

“I don’t know how they do it without us,” Landry said. “They’re so short-staffed and they’re so amazing and they keep coming back.”

Read more: N.S. long-term care workers rally across the province for better working conditions

Minister Adams hopes the pay raise for CCAs, announced Feb. 9, will help the province recruit more professionals in the sector.

Nova Scotia is spending $65 million to increase wages for CCAs in the publicly-funded sector by about 23 per cent, making its CCAs the highest paid in Atlantic Canada.

— with files from Alex Cooke and Amber Fryday.

Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia nursing students start placements in long-term care to tackle staff shortages' Nova Scotia nursing students start placements in long-term care to tackle staff shortages
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Long-term Care tagNursing Shortage tagnursing students tagCCA raise tagCCA shortage tagCCAs nova scotia tagNova Scotia nursing tagNova Scotia nursing work tagNursing work placements tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers