Sports

Raptors’ Barnes named East rookie of the month

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 3, 2022 2:58 pm

Toronto Raptors guard/forward Scottie Barnes has been named the NBA Eastern Conference’s top rookie for the month of February.

Barnes averaged 15.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 31.8 minutes in 12 games last month. He shot .540 (74-137) from the field, .375 (9-24) from three-point range and .781 (25-32) at the foul line.

Barnes scored a career-high 28 points in a Feb. 25 loss at Charlotte. He hit the 28-point mark again three days later in a road win over Brooklyn, adding a career-high 16 rebounds and five steals.

Barnes made his first 11 shots against the Nets and became the first rookie since Shaquille O’Neal (1993) to finish with at least 25 points, 15 rebounds and five steals in a game.

The Raptors picked Barnes fourth overall in the 2021 NBA draft. He is currently averaging 14.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 35.2 minutes in 53 games this season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 3, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
