7-Eleven pauses liquor licence application process for Oshawa store

The efforts to start selling beer and wine in the Oshawa 7-Eleven have been paused for the time being.

7-Eleven has been in the process of obtaining a liquor licence from the Alcohol Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) for several locations across the province. This includes its Oshawa location on Wentworth Street East.

But in a letter addressed to the city of Oshawa, a legal representative for the company said it will be withdrawing its notice of appeal, citing certain municipal zoning and building code requirements at the location.

The convenience store giant said it will also be filing a notice of withdrawal with the Licence Appeal Tribunal as well.

“7-Eleven Canada has determined that, at this time, it would be best to take further time to address these requirements,” a representative said.

“We need to do this before proceeding with the licensing process at this particular site.”

Since filing an appeal, the company has been evaluating and developing plans to invest in and remodel its store at 245 Wentworth St. W.

It’s part of a major shift for the company that would see several of its storefronts converted into “fresh food and beer and wine services.”

7-Eleven Canada applied to the AGCO for 61 Ontario stores. The company said that services would only be offered during certain times and in designated consumption areas.

If the licences are awarded, staff would take the Smart Serve training program, which is designed for workers who sell, serve, deliver or handle alcohol in Ontario.

— with files from Nick Westoll.