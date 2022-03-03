COVID-19: Peterborough reports 60th death, outbreak at Princess Gardens Retirement Residence

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reported another death, a new outbreak and 10 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, according to data released late Thursday afternoon.

The health unit’s COVID-19 tracker, issued at 4:46 p.m., reported the following data for the jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation:

Deaths: 60 since the pandemic was declared — one new death since since Feb. 23 when two deaths were reported. The health unit says the latest death was a man in his 80s who was unvaccinated.

During a noontime media briefing Thursday, medical officer of health Dr. Thomas Piggott said as part of provincial case reviews, several deaths in the region that occurred early in the pandemic may be removed from the health unit’s total as COVID-19 was not identified as the primary cause of death.

Piggott said the death toll locally may change by a factor of “several” — approximately three less deaths once all assessments are completed. He says all health units are digging into records to adjust data accordingly.

New PCR-confirmed cases: 10 since the Wednesday, March 2 update.

PCR lab-confirmed active cases: 152 — down from 175 reported on Wednesday and 183 reported on Tuesday. The health unit notes the number of active cases being reported is an “underestimation” due to changes to PCR testing availability effective Dec. 31, 2021.

Piggott also highlighted wastewater COVID-19 surveillance data in the city from Dec. 1 to March 2, which he said shows a “plateauing” since the last week in January, compared to a surge and peak in early to mid-January.

He says the last few weeks are a reminder that transmission is still occurring and that residents still need be vigilant and follow health measures. Overall, Piggott said the data presents a “good, optimistic picture” compared to January.

“The levels haven’t petered off to the levels they were before the peak started in December (2021),” Piggott noted.

“They still remain very high which signals still quite a lot of transmission in our community of COVID-19. But it’s a much better place, a much lower rate than we were several weeks ago into the thick of COVID-19.”

View image in full screen A slide on wastewater surveillance for COVID-19 presented by Peterborough Public Health on March 3, 2022. Peterborough Public Health

Case incidence rate: On Thursday, Piggott reported the region’s incidence rate was “quite high” at 115 cases per 100,000 residents (for the week of Feb. 20-26) versus the Ontario average of 83 cases per 100,000 residents.

Cumulative lab-confirmed cases: 5,675 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

Hospitalized cases: Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Thursday afternoon reported seven inpatients with COVID-19 — unchanged since Wednesday’s update. The hospital reports one patient transfer related to provincial directives so far in 2022.

The health unit on Thursday reported 211 cumulative hospitalized cases (unchanged) since the pandemic’s beginning and 35 cases (unchanged) have been admitted to an intensive care unit since March 2020.

Resolved cases: 32 more since Wednesday’s update. The 5,463 cumulative resolved cases make up approximately 95.8 per cent of all lab-confirmed cases since the pandemic was declared.

Clinics/testing: The health unit updates its list of clinics on its website offering first, second and third vaccine doses for youth ages 12 to 17 and to adults and first doses for children aged five to 11. Walk-ins are available for any eligible age or dose at the Healthy Planet Arena in Peterborough.

Walk-in clinics will be also be held every Wednesday in March at the Peterborough Public Library from noon to 6 p.m. for first, second and booster doses. Residents eligible for a fourth dose can walk-in

All other sites require appointments to be booked on Ontario’s online portal or by calling the provincial vaccine booking call centre at 1-833-943-3900.

Vaccination: Daily updates are posted on the COVID-19 tracker. Of note, 331,158 doses have been administered since Jan. 26, 2021.

Eligible residents (ages five and up): 87.2 per cent have one dose; 83.8 per cent have two doses and 54.4 per cent have three doses.

90 per cent have one dose; 88 per cent have two doses and 61.8 per cent have three doses. Youth (ages five to 11): 55.8 per cent have one dose and 35.2 per cent have two doses.

55.8 per cent have one dose and 35.2 per cent have two doses. Youth (ages 12 to 17): 83.3 per cent have one dose, 80.2 per cent have two doses and 11.7 per cent have three doses.

83.3 per cent have one dose, 80.2 per cent have two doses and 11.7 per cent have three doses. Doses: 123,481 residents have received a first dose while 118,680 have received two doses and 77,026 have received a third (booster) dose.

A number of Peterborough and area pharmacies offer vaccinations to eligible recipients. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies or visiting the Ontario government’s website.

Testing continues at Peterborough Regional Health Centre’s assessment centre at 1 Hospital Dr. More information about booking a test through the COVID-19 Assessment Centre can be found on the health unit’s website.

Rapid antigen tests: 18 pharmacies and grocery retailers in Peterborough and one pharmacy each in Lakefield, Norwood and Keene are offering kits. Visit the government’s website for updated availability.

Outbreaks

A new outbreak was declared Thursday at Princess Gardens Retirement Residence in Peterborough. The home reports three residents in the Enriched Care area of the home tested positive for COVID-19. “Two of those cases are considered to be linked,” the home stated.

Other active outbreaks:

Two outbreaks at Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough: One outbreak was declared Feb. 24. On Monday morning, the home reported the outbreak is in the Riverside Special Care area with 12 active cases among residents. The other outbreak was declared Feb. 17 at the Riverside 3 Home area which has six active cases among residences as of Monday morning, down from nine reported on Feb. 23. The home also reports 15 active cases among staff between the two outbreaks.

long-term care in Norwood: Declared Feb. 22. Congregate living facility (No. 26) in Peterborough: Declared Feb. 20.

(No. 26) in Peterborough: Declared Feb. 20. Congregate living facility (no. 25) in Peterborough: Declared Feb. 17.

There have been 934 cases (unchanged since Wednesday) associated with 108 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared — 103 cases in the past 30 days and five cases over the past seven days.

