Fog warnings persist for Southern Interior mountain passes

Fog sank in across the Southern Interior long before sunrise Thursday and it’s expected to persist for a while longer.

“Dense fog is expected to persist until near noon. For higher elevations and regions where temperatures are 0 C or lower, freezing fog is expected. Freezing fog could also make the roads slippery,” Environment Canada said in an alert early Thursday morning.

“Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations.”

The fog warning was issued for the Okanagan Connector, from Merritt to Kelowna; the Coquihalla from Merritt to Kamloops; Highway 97 from Clinton to 100 Mile House; and the Trans Canada Highway.

Also included are the South Thompson, Shuswap, North Thompson, 100 Mile, West Columbia and Prince George.

If travelling, Environment Canada warns people to be prepared for areas of near-zero visibility. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.