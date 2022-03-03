Opioid overdose alert issued for Waterloo Region

Send this page to someone via email

The Waterloo Region Integrated Drug Strategy has issued an opioid overdose alert for the area after a rash of overdoses occurred over the past week at the consumption and treatment services site in downtown Kitchener.

The agency says there were 11 overdoses at the site between February 27 and March 1 with several of them requiring multiple doses of Naxalone to aid in the person’s recovery.

According to WRIDS, there is not specific colour opioid connected with the overdoses but it warns that substances could be stronger than anticipated and/or contain substances that may lead to bad reactions.

It says, “dangerous drugs continue to circulate locally causing an increased risk of overdose.”

Story continues below advertisement

Last year was the second-deadliest in Waterloo Region history connected with opioid use as 99 people suffered suspected opioid-related deaths.