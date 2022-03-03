Menu

Canada

Opioid overdose alert issued for Waterloo Region

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted March 3, 2022 10:26 am
FILE - This June 17, 2019, file photo shows 5-mg pills of Oxycodone. View image in full screen
FILE - This June 17, 2019, file photo shows 5-mg pills of Oxycodone. CA

The Waterloo Region Integrated Drug Strategy has issued an opioid overdose alert for the area after a rash of overdoses occurred over the past week at the consumption and treatment services site in downtown Kitchener.

The agency says there were 11 overdoses at the site between February 27 and March 1 with several of them requiring multiple doses of Naxalone to aid in the person’s recovery.

Read more: Opioid overdose alert issued for Waterloo Region after 6 deaths, multiple serious overdoses

According to WRIDS, there is not specific colour opioid connected with the overdoses but it warns that substances could be stronger than anticipated and/or contain substances that may lead to bad reactions.

It says, “dangerous drugs continue to circulate locally causing an increased risk of overdose.”

Read more: Half of Ontario opioid deaths interacted with health care system the month before: study

Last year was the second-deadliest in Waterloo Region history connected with opioid use as 99 people suffered suspected opioid-related deaths.

