Stelco concerned over impact Haldimand development might have on Nanticoke operation

Hamilton’s premier steel manufacturer is suggesting a massive potential housing development set to be built next to its Nanticoke, Ont., plant could endanger its business.

Counsel for Stelco told Haldimand County councillors on Wednesday the company is opposed to the project with the primary issue being zoning that would allow for a large residential area in close proximity to the Lake Erie Works facility.

“I submit that a change of zoning to residential of these lands will have a negative impact on Stelco and its future operations,” general counsel Paul Simon said.

Simon said the steel maker contests it was never consulted on the nature of the project and that significant changes to zoning without an assessment could impact businesses and other residents in the area.

“We do think the community and local impacted land owners should participate in deciding whether or not that is appropriate or not,” Simon said.

Haldimand’s council received Empire Communities’ proposal in mid-February which plans to add 15,000 homes that could house 40,000 residents on 4,200 acres of land.

Empire boasted the project would bring as many as 11,000 jobs to the county, as well as new retail, education, and health care operations plus waterfront property as a recreational asset.

The size and scale of the project, which could double the current population of the county, will require a provincial zoning order changing the land designation use from industrial to residential.

The Nanticoke green field steel mill, in operation since 1980, employs 1,400 and generates an estimated 25 per cent of the community’s economic activities, according to Stelco’s vice-president of corporate affairs.

Trevor Harris told councillors they should consider the long-term ramifications of the Empire development — and not only to the Lake Erie Works facility but “ripples” that could affect the Hamilton operation as well.

“Based on the information we have before us here today, we can’t provide you any assurance that we will be here in 20 years,” Harris said.

“There is nothing in that proposal that gives us any confidence that we could survive that type of development for a variety of reasons.”

Haldimand mayor Ken Hewitt called the Stelco delegations comments “highly offensive” and “misleading” with suggestions the regional government is going through a process without consideration of industry or the public.

“It’s been our philosophy and staff’s philosophy for the last 12 years that I’ve been on council, that we look for solutions, we look for opportunities where we can all work together and find harmony,” Hewitt said.

“That’s what we’re looking for in this and to suggest that we are going to run roughshod or railroad a planning process or application against your better judgment or better judgment in the future success of your industry — it’s ludicrous.”

Hewitt went on to suggest the county’s residents were being “held hostage” with the industrial land designation holding back further development.

Simon revealed the land in question currently belongs to a trust for Stelco retirees and former employees and that the steel maker has no involvement with the potential sale or discussions with Empire.

“They have an agreement to purchase the land,” Simon said.

“I can’t speak to what discussions have happened with Empire because we have not been involved.”

Should Ontario approve a change of use order for the property, councillors assured potential delegations that formal consultations with residents and businesses would be a next step.

“I can certainly assure you that the members of Empire, who choose to want their brands to be in this area, will not take steps without being sure that their neighbours have been afforded the opportunity to be a part of this,” Hewitt said.