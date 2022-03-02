Menu

Environment

City of Vancouver votes to keep single-use cup fee, with some changes

By Janet Brown & Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 2, 2022 7:54 pm
Click to play video: 'City of Vancouver to revisit single-use cup fee' City of Vancouver to revisit single-use cup fee
WATCH: On Jan. 1, the City of Vancouver became the first municipality in Canada to implement a single-use cup fee. Less than one month into the new bylaw, the council has unanimously voted to have staff revisit the 25 cent fee businesses must charge customers for disposable cups. Andrea Macpherson reports – Jan 27, 2022

Vancouver council has voted to keep the 25 cent fee on single-use cups.

Instead of discarding the fee introduced in January, the council decided Wednesday it is tweaking it instead.

The bylaw received mixed reviews when it was introduced on Jan. 1.

Businesses, stakeholders and residents said they encountered some early challenges with the bylaw, including the impact on low-income and homeless people.

Read more: ‘Enormous difference’: Concern about impact of Vancouver’s new single-use fee on homeless

Now, council has directed staff to make changes to the program including exempting free drinks and expanding and raising awareness of low barrier cup-exchange programs.

Council has also approved, in principle, a requirement that food vendors must accept reusable cups by July 1, which gives customers the option to avoid the fee and reduce single-use cup waste.

“We can’t flip flop, we have to stay the course with minor adjustments as needed,” Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart said.

Click to play video: 'Is the City of Vancouver’s single-use cup fee a cash grab?' Is the City of Vancouver’s single-use cup fee a cash grab?
Is the City of Vancouver’s single-use cup fee a cash grab? – Jan 10, 2022

Councillor Rebecca Bligh called for the 25 cent fee to be repealed saying it hasn’t been that effective in reducing the use of single-use cups and impacts people living in poverty.

Staff has also been asked to report back next year with a strategy to require businesses to provide reusable cups for drinks that are ordered for a sit-down order and to offer a reusable cup share program for drinks ordered to go.

This is intended to motivate businesses to invest cup fee revenues in reusable alternatives and provide customers with even more options to shift to zero waste, the city said in a release.

