The war in Ukraine continues to weigh heavy on Ukrainian Canadians

These are tense days for Ukrainian-Canadians who can only watch the war unfold, and try to keep in touch with loved ones. With eyes glued to a computer screen, Ruslan Yakoviychuk, a native of western Ukraine, tries to take in the latest news from his homeland. But it’s not easy.

“Putin is bombing across Ukraine. My mom called me at three in the morning with sirens going. It’s just a mess,” Yakoviychuk said.

His name may be familiar to some. Yakoviychuk was Kingston’s Conservative candidate in the last federal election, but now his focus is far from local politics. His mother, father, countless cousins and friends continue to live a life of uncertainty in the Eastern European country.

“It’s very hard. Every time I call, every half an hour, and it’s heartache when you finish the conversation and everybody says goodbye,” Yakoviychuk said. “You don’t know what’s going to happen.”

Story continues below advertisement

Shahram Yousefi, an academic who professionally promotes peace and harmony, says the conflict may seem like Russians vs. Ukrainians from afar. But the reality is it’s much more complicated, he said.

“A lot of people are making conclusions and decided that there are two sides and if you are a Russian then you are definitely behind what Putin and the government in Russia is doing at the moment and that’s not the case,” Yousefi said.

“And I think it’s important for us to remember that not every Russian represents the government and supports war.”

“There’s a lot of history between these two countries, obviously, because of the proximity and ethnicities that live in Ukraine and Russia.”

2:20 200 people show-up to support Ukraine at Kingston Interfaith Community rally. 200 people show-up to support Ukraine at Kingston Interfaith Community rally.

While Yakoviychuk may not be cheering against the Russian people, he makes no bones about who he is cheering for.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’m very proud of the Ukraine people — they will not leave, they will fight to the end,” Yakoviychuk said.

“They fight for their freedom and it’s going to be our glory. And I’m very happy and proud and praying all the time. Everybody is praying and we stand with Ukraine.”