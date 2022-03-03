‘It’s our home’: Former Londoner shares why he’s staying in Ukraine

Send this page to someone via email

A retirement in familiar territory has now turned into a testament of patriotism for Volodymyr Tretyak, who is reflecting on why he’s staying put in his home country of Ukraine, despite Russia’s ongoing invasion.

Prior to the invasion, Tretyak had spent about 15 years living in London, Ont., before retiring and moving back to his home country with his wife.

Whilst living in the western Ukraine city of Lviv, Tretyak had heard news warning of a potential Russian invasion but says he never thought it would happen.

“I thought (Putin) was just trying to make people scared,” Tretyak told Global News.

“When it happened, we decided to stay here with our people. With Ukrainians.”

View image in full screen Volodymyr Tretyak poses for a photo in Lviv, Ukraine, taken less than two months before Russia’s invasion. Volodymyr Tretyak / Supplied

His adult children, still living in Ontario – London and Brantford – had asked Tretyak and his wife to come back to Canada, but the pair refused.

“We have to stay with our people and help others and fight, if it’s going to be necessary, we can do that … in some way, in any way, we will do as much as possible,” Tretyak said.

“It’s our home.”

Tretyak and his wife are not alone.

They are among a growing number of Ukrainians who have either refused to leave or decided to go back to the country to face a Russian invasion head-on.

It’s something that Tretyak observed in the mood of those around him following the invasion, which shifted quickly from despair to one of action.

“First day, people were really disappointed, but now people understand. They have to fight to win and they are really staying together like never before,” Tretyak.

Lviv is safe for now and Tretyak spends his days helping pack essentials like food, water and medical supplies for those fighting in eastern Ukraine.

If the situation changes in Lviv, Tretyak says he knows that he and those around will be ready.

“I believe we will win. I really believe in that.”

In the meantime, Canada continues to lend its support in a variety of forms.

On Monday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told the House of Commons that his government is working to swiftly welcome Ukrainians fleeing their country.

“We’re also looking at the visas of the people who are here and the applications of people fleeing from Ukraine to let them come more quickly to Canada and even stay here after the end of this unfair war,” the prime minister said in French during a take-note debate on the invasion.

This week, Canada also committed to an additional $100 million in humanitarian aid, adding to an additional $25 million in protective equipment being shipped to Ukraine that was announced on Sunday.

On Tuesday, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland announced that “additional economic measures” against Russia would be taken in the coming days.

– with files from Global’s Saba Aziz and Aaron D’Andrea.

