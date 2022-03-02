Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatchewan removing ‘Registered Indian’ designation from health cards

By David Giles Global News
Posted March 2, 2022 4:13 pm
The decision to remove the “R” display from health cards is being called a positive step toward reconciliation by the Saskatoon Tribal Council.
The decision to remove the “R” display from health cards is being called a positive step toward reconciliation by the Saskatoon Tribal Council. File / Global News

The “R” display to indicate “Registered Indian” will no longer be printed on Saskatchewan health cards.

The move is effective as of March 1. Prior to this date, an “R” was automatically printed on health services cards when individuals applying for a card self-declared as Registered Indians.

Read more: First Nation health ombudsperson’s office created in Saskatchewan

The information is not needed to obtain health-care services in Saskatchewan, the province said in a release.

The head of the Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC) said it is a positive step toward reconciliation.

“Making the decision to remove the “R” from Saskatchewan Health Cards by the Province of Saskatchewan is a great day for Indigenous people,” said STC Tribal Chief Mark Arcand in a statement.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“We look forward to continuing to work together to improve the lives of Indigenous peoples, so we can all have a quality of life.”

Read more: ‘Really disappointing’: Saskatchewan virtual health-care service discontinued

Anyone with an “R” on their health card who wishes to have it removed can request a new card from eHealth at no cost.

Individuals still have the option to self-declare as Registered Indians when applying for a health services card to inform government programs that support Indigenous peoples.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan mayors voice concerns with mental health and addictions support' Saskatchewan mayors voice concerns with mental health and addictions support
Saskatchewan mayors voice concerns with mental health and addictions support – Feb 14, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagSaskatoon News tagIndigenous tagRegina News tagIndigenous Peoples tagSaskatoon Tribal Council tagEhealth tageHealth Saskatchewan taghealth cards tagSaskatchewan Health Cards tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers