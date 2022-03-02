Saskatchewan removing ‘Registered Indian’ designation from health cards

Send this page to someone via email

The “R” display to indicate “Registered Indian” will no longer be printed on Saskatchewan health cards.

The move is effective as of March 1. Prior to this date, an “R” was automatically printed on health services cards when individuals applying for a card self-declared as Registered Indians.

The information is not needed to obtain health-care services in Saskatchewan, the province said in a release.

The head of the Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC) said it is a positive step toward reconciliation.

“Making the decision to remove the “R” from Saskatchewan Health Cards by the Province of Saskatchewan is a great day for Indigenous people,” said STC Tribal Chief Mark Arcand in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

“We look forward to continuing to work together to improve the lives of Indigenous peoples, so we can all have a quality of life.”

Anyone with an “R” on their health card who wishes to have it removed can request a new card from eHealth at no cost.

Individuals still have the option to self-declare as Registered Indians when applying for a health services card to inform government programs that support Indigenous peoples.

1:55 Saskatchewan mayors voice concerns with mental health and addictions support Saskatchewan mayors voice concerns with mental health and addictions support – Feb 14, 2022