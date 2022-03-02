Menu

Video link
Headline link
Health

Alberta talking with social agencies about opening overdose prevention sites

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 2, 2022 2:10 pm
Click to play video: 'Edmonton city councillor calls for opioid overdose pilot program' Edmonton city councillor calls for opioid overdose pilot program
WATCH (March 15, 2021): Edmonton city councillor Scott McKeen is calling for federal funding for a safe supply drug pilot program to address the overdose crisis. As Sarah Komadina explains, he's put forward a motion to help those suffering from additions and prevent further deaths – Mar 15, 2021

Alberta says it is in talks with social agencies in the province’s two major cities to open new drug overdose prevention sites.

Two are expected to take the place of Calgary’s only supervised consumption site.

Read more: Calgary’s supervised consumption site at Sheldon Chumir centre to close, services being relocated

The province says it is waiting for proposals from the Drop-In Centre and Alpha House in Calgary and from Boyle Street Community Services in Edmonton.

Overdose prevention sites tend to be more bare-boned than supervised consumption sites and can operate on a temporary instead of permanent basis.

Read more: NDP members resign from Alberta safe drug supply committee, calling it a ‘political stunt’

Click to play video: 'Alberta considering new supervised consumption sites' Alberta considering new supervised consumption sites
Alberta considering new supervised consumption sites – Oct 8, 2021

Eric Engler, a spokesman in the associate ministry of mental health and addictions, says the government will review the proposals quickly once received.

Read more: Supervised consumption site user says ID policy could be harmful to Albertans

Last May, it became known that the province planned to close Calgary’s downtown supervised consumption site and replace it with two smaller sites at undisclosed locations.

Engler says the recently tabled budget includes a funding increase for overdose prevention services.

Click to play video: 'People in recovery clean Beltline, raise concerns over soon-to-be-closed Calgary consumption site' People in recovery clean Beltline, raise concerns over soon-to-be-closed Calgary consumption site
People in recovery clean Beltline, raise concerns over soon-to-be-closed Calgary consumption site – Jun 19, 2021
