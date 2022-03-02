Menu

Crime

Man charged with conspiracy to commit murder in Coutts border blockade denied bail

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 2, 2022 1:16 pm
Click to play video: 'Edmonton security firm links Coutts protesters and far-right extremist groups' Edmonton security firm links Coutts protesters and far-right extremist groups
WATCH ABOVE: (Feb. 16, 2022): An Edmonton security firm is warning that critical infrastructure such as airports could be the next target of so-called freedom protesters, and a threat assessment that included a covert operation at the Coutts border blockade also found links between some protest organizers and far-right extremist groups. Breanna Karstens-Smith explains. – Feb 16, 2022

A judge has denied bail for one of four people charged with conspiracy to commit murder following arrests at last month’s border blockade at Coutts, Alta., that was protesting pandemic restrictions.

Christopher Lysak, 48, appeared by video Wednesday from the Lethbridge Correctional Centre to hear Justice Vaughan Hartigan deliver his decision.

Read more: 4 charged with conspiracy to murder after raid on Coutts blockade

Lysak was also charged Feb. 14 with uttering threats, possession of a weapon and mischief to property over $5,000.

A publication ban prohibits releasing any details from the bail hearing or the judge’s comments.

Click to play video: 'Protests have exposed deep divisions in Canada' Protests have exposed deep divisions in Canada
Protests have exposed deep divisions in Canada – Feb 20, 2022

Thirteen people were charged after RCMP found a cache of long guns, handguns, body armour, large amounts of ammunition and high-capacity magazines in three trailers.

Read more: RCMP arrest 13 people, seize weapons and ammunition near Coutts border blockade

A bail hearing for co-accused Jerry Morin is scheduled for this afternoon.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Alberta RCMP tagCoutts tagConspiracy to Commit Murder tagCoutts border protest tagCoutts border blockade tagAlberta Border Blockade tagAlberta border protest tagChristopher Lysak tagChristopher Lysak bail tagCoutts conspiracy to commit murder tag

