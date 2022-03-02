Man charged with conspiracy to commit murder in Coutts border blockade denied bail

Send this page to someone via email

A judge has denied bail for one of four people charged with conspiracy to commit murder following arrests at last month’s border blockade at Coutts, Alta., that was protesting pandemic restrictions.

Christopher Lysak, 48, appeared by video Wednesday from the Lethbridge Correctional Centre to hear Justice Vaughan Hartigan deliver his decision.

Lysak was also charged Feb. 14 with uttering threats, possession of a weapon and mischief to property over $5,000.

A publication ban prohibits releasing any details from the bail hearing or the judge’s comments.

Thirteen people were charged after RCMP found a cache of long guns, handguns, body armour, large amounts of ammunition and high-capacity magazines in three trailers.

A bail hearing for co-accused Jerry Morin is scheduled for this afternoon.