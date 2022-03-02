Menu

Canada

Researchers say virus likely killed P.E.I. crows

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 2, 2022 12:58 pm
Researchers in Prince Edward Island say a viral outbreak is likely to blame for the deaths of hundreds of crows in downtown Charlottetown since late last year.

Laura Bourque with the Atlantic Veterinary College at the University of Prince Edward Island said today in an interview that researchers have confirmed a case of  in one dead crow.

Bourque says the team investigating the deaths is trying to see whether the virus can be detected in the other dead birds that were collected for study, adding that it’s highly likely the reovirus is to blame for all the deaths.

Read more: No one knows why the crows are dying in a Charlottetown park, scientists called in

She says corvid orthoreovirus is a relatively common cause of crow mortality in northeastern North America.

The disease is easily spread through feces and other secretions while crows are roosting in densely populated areas during the winter.

Bourque says once the outbreak dies down, she estimates the crow population in Charlottetown will rebound within the next two years.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 2, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
