Canada

Province commits $3.8M to Halifax Infirmary expansion project

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted March 2, 2022 1:54 pm
Click to play video: 'Accessibility questions raised over demolition of parkade on Halifax Infirmary site' Accessibility questions raised over demolition of parkade on Halifax Infirmary site
WATCH: The province has approved a $29.5-million project to demolish the Robie Street parkade on the Halifax Infirmary site and build a new one on Summer Street. – Oct 31, 2019

Nova Scotia has announced $3.8 million in funding for the expansion of the Halifax Infirmary at the QEII Health Sciences Centre.

As construction continues on the new Summer Street parkade for the infirmary, the province said mechanical and electrical services at the Robie Street entrance to the Infirmary will be demolished.

The plan is to construct a new inpatient building.

Read more: COVID-19 can pose cost and delay challenges to N.S. hospital project: auditor

According to a release, renovations will also be needed to the Summer Street entrance, which will become the main entrance of the Infirmary for the duration of the expansion. Once that entrance is complete, the Robie Street entrance will close.

This construction is part of the province’s QEII New Generation project, and the Infirmary is set to have facilities and technology to handle the “most complex care in Atlantic Canada.”

Health and Wellness Minister Michelle Thompson said in Wednesday’s release it will “ensure modern, high-quality facilities so Nova Scotians get the care they deserve, and healthcare professionals will have state-of-the-art places to provide that care.”

Read more: Criticism continues over 8-storey Halifax hospital parkade as construction slated to begin

The province said this will reduce wait times, improve access to care and offer opportunities to recruit and retain health professionals.

