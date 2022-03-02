Province commits $3.8M to Halifax Infirmary expansion project

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia has announced $3.8 million in funding for the expansion of the Halifax Infirmary at the QEII Health Sciences Centre.

As construction continues on the new Summer Street parkade for the infirmary, the province said mechanical and electrical services at the Robie Street entrance to the Infirmary will be demolished.

The plan is to construct a new inpatient building.

According to a release, renovations will also be needed to the Summer Street entrance, which will become the main entrance of the Infirmary for the duration of the expansion. Once that entrance is complete, the Robie Street entrance will close.

This construction is part of the province’s QEII New Generation project, and the Infirmary is set to have facilities and technology to handle the “most complex care in Atlantic Canada.”

Health and Wellness Minister Michelle Thompson said in Wednesday’s release it will “ensure modern, high-quality facilities so Nova Scotians get the care they deserve, and healthcare professionals will have state-of-the-art places to provide that care.”

The province said this will reduce wait times, improve access to care and offer opportunities to recruit and retain health professionals.

