Okanagan weather: Seasonal start to March

Send this page to someone via email

Okanagan residents awoke to cloudy skies and rain on Thursday morning, but those conditions will subside as the day goes on, with temperatures reaching the mid-single digits in the afternoon.

The mercury, though, will dip below freezing on Thursday night, along with fog and valley cloud.

For Friday, temperatures will rebound into the high single digits under clearing skies.

View image in full screen Fog and valley cloud linger Friday morning. SkyTracker Weather

Morning valley cloud is possible Saturday morning before midday sunny breaks get kicked out by a rebuilding of system clouds in the afternoon as temperatures climb to around 7 C.

Story continues below advertisement

A mix of sun and cloud will return to finish the first weekend of March and move into the second week of the month, with afternoon highs settling into mid-single digits.

View image in full screen Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.