Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Okanagan weather: Seasonal start to March

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted March 3, 2022 1:02 pm
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

Okanagan residents awoke to cloudy skies and rain on Thursday morning, but those conditions will subside as the day goes on, with temperatures reaching the mid-single digits in the afternoon.

The mercury, though, will dip below freezing on Thursday night, along with fog and valley cloud.

For Friday, temperatures will rebound into the high single digits under clearing skies.

Fog and valley cloud linger Friday morning. View image in full screen
Fog and valley cloud linger Friday morning. SkyTracker Weather

Morning valley cloud is possible Saturday morning before midday sunny breaks get kicked out by a rebuilding of system clouds in the afternoon as temperatures climb to around 7 C.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

A mix of sun and cloud will return to finish the first weekend of March and move into the second week of the month, with afternoon highs settling into mid-single digits.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BC weather tagSunshine tagCloud tagokanagan weather tagkelowna weather tagPenticton weather tagVernon Weather tagShuswap Weather tagOsoyoos Weather tagDry Weather tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers