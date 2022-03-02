Calgary Flames take down Minnesota Wild 5-1 for 12th win in 13

Send this page to someone via email

Matthew Tkachuk scored 72 seconds into the game and the streaking Calgary Flames beat Minnesota 5-1 on Tuesday night for their second consecutive victory over the Wild.

Andrew Mangiapane, Elias Lindholm, Tyler Toffoli and Mikael Backlund also scored for the Flames, who have won 12 of 13. Johnny Gaudreau had two assists to add to his team-leading point total.

Jacob Markstrom made 32 saves for the win. He was also in net when Calgary routed the Wild 7-3 at home on Saturday.

Minnesota coach Dean Evason said his team was “embarrassed” in that defeat, but the Wild were unable to respond.

Their losing streak reached four games, including two straight to the Flames.

Tkachuk, who scored twice against Minnesota on Saturday, opened the scoring for the high-powered Calgary offense. The winger beat goalie Cam Talbot just 1:12 into the first period for his 27th goal of the season.

After Tkachuk tied him for the team lead in goals earlier in the period, Mangiapane regained his lead when he beat Talbot for his 28th. Mangiapane corralled a bouncing puck in front and buried it for a 2-0 lead.

Marcus Foligno put Minnesota on the board in the second period, but Calgary wasted no time answering.

Lindholm fired a one-timer from the slot to make it 3-1 just 21 seconds after Foligno’s goal.

Toffoli netted his 14th only 33 seconds into the third with a power-play goal to make it 4-1. Toffoli redirected a shot from Gaudreau.

Talbot stopped 22 shots for the Wild, who outshot the Flames 33-27.

Minnesota pulled Talbot with five minutes remaining. Backlund added an empty-netter with 2:30 to play.

