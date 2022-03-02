Guelph’s Ukrainian Catholic Church asks for money instead of items to help people of Ukraine

As Guelph residents watch the violence unfolding in Ukraine during Russia’s invasion of the eastern European country, many are searching for ways to help the Ukrainian people.

Father Andrij Figol, pastor of Holy Protection of the Mother of God Ukrainian Catholic Church on York Road, said he has already been overwhelmed by people contacting wanting to help.

“The compassion is beautiful,” he said in an interview on Tuesday. “Just the coming together, the solidarity — words can’t describe it, to be honest. It’s very moving.”

Since Russia invaded Ukraine last week, the church has been receiving various items for babies such as diapers, strollers and clothing along with first aid kits.

Figol has fielded calls from Mayor Cam Guthrie, city councillors, and other community leaders, all asking how they and residents can help.

A shipment of eight pallets was made on Tuesday and another is expected to go out later this week. But Father Figol said they are running into logistical challenges in getting the items into Ukraine.

“We don’t have the manpower to deliver and we don’t have the resources to collect them here or there,” he said.

“We can’t even get them to Ukraine or we can’t get them to the refugees because a lot of the ways of transporting things have changed because of the war. Some of the companies like FedEx are not travelling to Ukraine because of the war. Even getting to Poland, there are some logistical roadblocks.”

The church is now asking for cash donations because Figol said it is the most efficient way to help the people of Ukraine.

Residents are encouraged to make a donation to a verified organization such as the Red Cross or the Canadian Ukraine Foundation.

People can also drop cash off at the parish on York Road.

“I know cash can be a questionable thing but I can assure that whatever we collect through our people at the parish, every single penny will be donated to the morally and justified places and people that need it — not just the most, but who need it currently,” Figol said.

Figol said the situation in Ukraine will be going on for quite a while and even if a ceasefire is declared or the Russians leave the country, the people will still need to rebuild, overcome loss and pain, and treat those who need medical assistance.

Figol said while the images coming out of Ukraine are hard to watch, especially with families still living in that country and refusing to leave, he wanted to highlight how proud he is of his community in Guelph and all of Canada for “coming together with such great strengths of compassion and support.”

“It’s just so very encouraging, so very uplifting, and in this time of great pain and hurt and destress, it gives us a sense of unity and love, which is what we need,” Figol said.

“We transfer this onto our families there, onto the soldiers on the front lines, so they know Guelph and Canada are here. We’re together, we love you, we support you and we’re going to do everything that we can.”