Weather

Environment Canada issues fog advisory for Calgary

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted March 2, 2022 12:00 am
Fog View image in full screen
A view of 114 Avenue and Barlow Trail S.E. in Calgary on March 1, 2022. CREDIT: https://511.alberta.ca/

Environment Canada issued a fog advisory for parts of central and southern Alberta, including Calgary, on Tuesday night.

“Near zero visibility in dense fog patches is occurring,” the weather agency said on its website. “Patchy freezing drizzle is also falling, which may lead to icy conditions on colder surfaces.

“Conditions are expected to improve Wednesday morning.”

Environment Canada warned people in areas under the advisory that visibility could at times be “significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero.”

“Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations,” the weather agency said.

READ MORE: B.C.’s South Coast has spent days under thick fog. Here’s why

For a complete list of areas in Alberta that have been issued a weather alert, click here.

Click to play video: 'What’s with the fog over the Bow River lately?' What’s with the fog over the Bow River lately?
