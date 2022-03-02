Environment Canada issues fog advisory for Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada issued a fog advisory for parts of central and southern Alberta, including Calgary, on Tuesday night.

“Near zero visibility in dense fog patches is occurring,” the weather agency said on its website. “Patchy freezing drizzle is also falling, which may lead to icy conditions on colder surfaces.

“Conditions are expected to improve Wednesday morning.”

Environment Canada warned people in areas under the advisory that visibility could at times be “significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero.”

“Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations,” the weather agency said.

