Canada

Proceeds from Waterloo Brewing’s new inclusive beer go to Shore Centre

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted March 1, 2022 4:22 pm
Waterloo Brewing Taphouse. View image in full screen
Waterloo Brewing Taphouse. Waterloo Brewing Ltd.

Waterloo Brewing has announced the release of its version of Brave Noise, a pale ale being brewed around the globe in an effort to promote inclusive and safe environments for women, BIPOC and LGBTQ2 folks in the beer industry.

The Kitchener-based company says more than 200 breweries around the globe are taking part in the campaign.

Read more: St. Mary’s Hospital receives $10K donation live on Kitchener radio station from brewery

Breweries can sign up for Brave Noise on its website, where they are then vetted and given the recipe for the beer, although they do tweak it.

“Our version of Brave Noise was brewed with a massive dry hop of Mosaic and Sabro hops,” the brewery says. “This pale ale boasts fragrant aromatics of mandarin, cedar, and coconut.”

Read more: Ministry of Labour investigates after several workers injured at Waterloo Brewing

Proceeds from the sale of the beer will be donated to the Shore Centre, which provides residents of the region with sexual health info and support.

“Their mission is to offer inclusive sexual and reproductive health services that upholds the dignity of everyone,” the brewery said.

