Proceeds from Waterloo Brewing’s new inclusive beer go to Shore Centre

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Brewing has announced the release of its version of Brave Noise, a pale ale being brewed around the globe in an effort to promote inclusive and safe environments for women, BIPOC and LGBTQ2 folks in the beer industry.

The Kitchener-based company says more than 200 breweries around the globe are taking part in the campaign.

Breweries can sign up for Brave Noise on its website, where they are then vetted and given the recipe for the beer, although they do tweak it.

“Our version of Brave Noise was brewed with a massive dry hop of Mosaic and Sabro hops,” the brewery says. “This pale ale boasts fragrant aromatics of mandarin, cedar, and coconut.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Ministry of Labour investigates after several workers injured at Waterloo Brewing

Proceeds from the sale of the beer will be donated to the Shore Centre, which provides residents of the region with sexual health info and support.

“Their mission is to offer inclusive sexual and reproductive health services that upholds the dignity of everyone,” the brewery said.

We are so thrilled and grateful that @WaterlooBrewing has chosen us to receive the profits from Brave Noise! It will help us provide vital services and education in our community! https://t.co/NurvNCWu55 — SHORE Centre (@SHORECentreWR) February 28, 2022