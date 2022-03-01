Menu

Crime

Undetermined death in southeast Calgary believed to be non-criminal: CPS

By Paula Tran 770 CHQR
Posted March 1, 2022 4:13 pm
Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary on April 9, 2020. View image in full screen
Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary on April 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

An undetermined death in southeast Calgary is believed to be non-criminal, according to Calgary Police Service.

According to a preliminary autopsy, the body found in a waste container in the southeast neighbourhood of Ramsay is that of a woman in her 30s. Further testing is required to determine the cause and manner of death, but the death is neither criminal nor suspicious, CPS said in a press release on Tuesday.

This comes after police found the woman’s body at around 11:50 a.m. last Friday in a waste container on the 700 block of 24 Avenue S.E. At the time, police said the death is considered undetermined and the homicide unit will be a part of the investigation.

Read more: Police investigating ‘undetermined’ death in southeast Calgary

The woman had dark, short hair and was wearing dark clothing with a North Face winter jacket at the time of her death. She was also carrying a red sleeping bag.

Police are still investigating the death and detectives are seeking anyone who may have information about the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or by visiting their website.

