Paramedics in Surrey stop at crash and find someone suffering from gunshot wounds

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

One person is in the hospital Tuesday morning after being shot in Surrey.

BC Emergency Health Services said paramedics came across a crash at 104 Avenue and 144 Street at 7:52 p.m.

They said one person was found suffering from gunshot wounds and rushed to hospital in critical condition.

2:46 Shots fired at Surrey home in case of mistaken identity Shots fired at Surrey home in case of mistaken identity – Feb 2, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

Surrey RCMP have not released any details about this incident but Global News has reached out to them for more information.