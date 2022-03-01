Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Paramedics in Surrey stop at crash and find someone suffering from gunshot wounds

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 1, 2022 12:42 pm
Surrey RCMP are investigating a shooting and a crash Monday evening. View image in full screen
Surrey RCMP are investigating a shooting and a crash Monday evening. Global News

One person is in the hospital Tuesday morning after being shot in Surrey.

BC Emergency Health Services said paramedics came across a crash at 104 Avenue and 144 Street at 7:52 p.m.

They said one person was found suffering from gunshot wounds and rushed to hospital in critical condition.

Click to play video: 'Shots fired at Surrey home in case of mistaken identity' Shots fired at Surrey home in case of mistaken identity
Shots fired at Surrey home in case of mistaken identity – Feb 2, 2022

Read more: Surrey RCMP investigating latest shooting, this time in Newton

Story continues below advertisement

Surrey RCMP have not released any details about this incident but Global News has reached out to them for more information.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Surrey tagSurrey crime tagSurrey shooting tagSurrey crash tagSurrey shooting Monday tagsurrey mva tagSurrey crash 104 avenue tagSurrey shooting 104 avenue tagSurrey shooting crash tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers