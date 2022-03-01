Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Feds to spend $1.8M on safety equipment at Saint John Airport

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted March 1, 2022 10:21 am
Click to play video: 'Some COVID-19 travel measures being eased at border' Some COVID-19 travel measures being eased at border
The federal government is easing some travel restrictions such as allowing a rapid antigen test within 24 hours for travel to Canada instead of just a PCR test. Morganne Campbell is at Toronto Pearson Airport with more.

The federal government will spend $1.8 million making “important safety investments” at the Saint John Airport.

According to a news release issued Tuesday by Transport Canada, the money will be used to purchase safety equipment, which includes an aircraft rescue firefighting vehicle, a shelter for the firefighting vehicle, a snowblower to keep airside surfaces clean and a runway surface friction tester.

Read more: COVID-19: N.B. businesses ready to move on from proof of vaccination

In the release, Wayne Long, the MP for Saint John-Rothesay, said the airport is an “important hub” for residents and businesses in the area.

“This investment will help maintain continued safe and reliable airport operations for folks in Southern New Brunswick, many of whom depend on their local airport not only for personal and business travel, but also for access to routine and emergency medical care in larger centres,” said Long.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“Investing in smaller, regional airports like YSJ means that Saint John will continue to have access to major hubs for years to come.”

Read more: New Brunswick lifting all COVID-19 restrictions March 14, proof of vaccination ending Feb. 28

The money is coming through Transport Canada’s Airports Capital Assistance Program, and is in addition to the more than $500,000 provided by the program in May 2021 for airside apron floodlighting and electrical constant current regulators.

The release said more than $1.2 billion has been spent on 1,215 projects at 199 airports across the country since the program started in 1995.

Click to play video: 'Some COVID-19 travel measures being eased at border' Some COVID-19 travel measures being eased at border
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saint John tagAir Travel tagTransport Canada tagSaint John Airport tagAirports Capital Assistance Program tagairport assistance program tagsaint joh airport safety equipments tagsaint john airport funding tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers