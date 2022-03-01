Menu

Crime

Impaired, prohibited driver flees Highway 28 collision, police: Peterborough County OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 1, 2022 10:40 am
opp View image in full screen
Peterborough County OPP say a prohibited driver fled from a crash on Highway 28 and was pursued by police on Feb. 27, 2022. OPP

A driver faces multiple charges, including impaired driving and flight from police, following a collision on Highway 28 in Peterborough County on Sunday morning.

Around 11 a.m., Peterborough County OPP responded to reports that a sport utility vehicle had rear-ended a pickup truck on the highway in Selwyn Township, north of Peterborough. Police say the SUV left the scene before officers arrived.

The vehicle was located but OPP say it fled from police “several times” before it was stopped farther north by Bancroft OPP officers.

Police say the driver was determined to be under the influence of alcohol and was currently prohibited from driving.

David Jones, 54, of Brudenell, Lyndoch and Raglan Township, Ont., was arrested and charged with the following:

  • Two counts of impaired driving (blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus, alcohol and drugs)
  • Three counts of flight from a peace officer
  • Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
  • Failure to stop after an accident
  • Five counts of operation while prohibited,
  • Driving while under suspension
  • Driving with cannabis readily available
  • Having care or control of a vehicle with cannabis in open baggage
  • Failure to comply with a release order

He was held in custody and was scheduled for a bail hearing in Peterborough later Sunday, OPP said Tuesday.

