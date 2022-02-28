Calgary man arrested for transporting $440K of cannabis plants, speeding

Send this page to someone via email

A 56-year-old Calgary man is facing several charges after being stopped for speeding.

When the Innisfail Integrated Traffic Unit officer pulled him over, he began a drug trafficking investigation and arrested the driver.

“During the search of the vehicle, the officer found 440 marijuana plants, worth an approximated value of $440,000,” an RCMP release said. “Other drugs and paraphernalia were also found.”

Possession of cannabis is legal in Alberta, but 30 grams is the most someone is able to carry at one time. And only four plants can be grown per household.

The man faces charges of driving over the speed limit and distribution of budding or flowering plants, or more than four cannabis plants. He’s due to appear in Didsbury Provincial Court on March 7.

The Integrated Traffic Unit is a team made up of RCMP members and Alberta Sheriffs, whose mandate includes intercepting contraband from being transported on Alberta highways.

