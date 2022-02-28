Menu

Cannabis

Calgary man arrested for transporting $440K of cannabis plants, speeding

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted February 28, 2022 9:02 pm
Cannabis plants are photographed during the grand opening event for the CannTrust Niagara Greenhouse Facility in Fenwick, Ont., on June 26, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin. View image in full screen
Cannabis plants are photographed during the grand opening event for the CannTrust Niagara Greenhouse Facility in Fenwick, Ont., on June 26, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin.

A 56-year-old Calgary man is facing several charges after being stopped for speeding.

When the Innisfail Integrated Traffic Unit officer pulled him over, he began a drug trafficking investigation and arrested the driver.

“During the search of the vehicle, the officer found 440 marijuana plants, worth an approximated value of $440,000,” an RCMP release said. “Other drugs and paraphernalia were also found.”

Trending Stories

Possession of cannabis is legal in Alberta, but 30 grams is the most someone is able to carry at one time. And only four plants can be grown per household.

The man faces charges of driving over the speed limit and distribution of budding or flowering plants, or more than four cannabis plants. He’s due to appear in Didsbury Provincial Court on March 7.

The Integrated Traffic Unit is a team made up of RCMP members and Alberta Sheriffs, whose mandate includes intercepting contraband from being transported on Alberta highways.

